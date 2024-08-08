Insider Selling: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells 494,190 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 494,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03), for a total value of £785,762.10 ($1,004,168.82).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold bought 88 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.18).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold acquired 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($193.35).

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGP stock traded down GBX 2.47 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.53 ($1.99). 1,027,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.48. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of £984.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15,516.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 205 ($2.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

