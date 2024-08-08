Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $14,512.27 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $448,812.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70.

FORR stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of 600.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

