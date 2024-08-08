Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $155.28 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

