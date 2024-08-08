Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $34.05 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

