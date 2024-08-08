Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded up $6.52 on Thursday, hitting $159.26. 710,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,692. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Paycom Software by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

