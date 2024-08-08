Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Sells $28,745.28 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at $144,990.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $949.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

