Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at $302,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Grant Whitney sold 894 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $11,389.56.

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $522.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.