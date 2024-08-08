Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells $49,271.42 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.