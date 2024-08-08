Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.96. 1,526,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after buying an additional 114,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

