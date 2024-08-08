Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.79.

INSP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,238 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

