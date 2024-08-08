Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $236.00 at KeyCorp

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $278.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.79.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.01. 642,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,249. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.74. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.