Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 30,653,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,551,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

