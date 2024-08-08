Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.4% annually over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 9,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.