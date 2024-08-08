International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,833. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

