International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 485,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $567.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 201.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

