Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.56 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $98.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00012393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,529,087 coins and its circulating supply is 468,439,963 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

