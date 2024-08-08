Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 50,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.