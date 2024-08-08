Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 50,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

