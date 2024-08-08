Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,126,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 184,031 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 934,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 235,324 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 166,893 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 735,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

