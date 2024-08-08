Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

