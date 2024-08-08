Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Decreased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,197,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,383. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

