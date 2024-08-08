Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.44. 53,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,765. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $431.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.