Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

