Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Stock Position Reduced by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 57,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,549. The company has a market cap of $277.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $40.00.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

