Investors Buy Large Volume of Cardlytics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,031 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics
In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cardlytics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
