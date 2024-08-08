Investors Buy Large Volume of Cardlytics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,031 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.