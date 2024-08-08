Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $80,103.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

