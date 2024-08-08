IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

