Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 7,645,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,413,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

