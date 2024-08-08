iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Stake Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,764,000 after purchasing an additional 450,173 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 779,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

