iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 13,235,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,048. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

