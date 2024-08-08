iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.20. 5,557,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

