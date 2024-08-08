iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.