iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 207,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 146,547 shares.The stock last traded at $94.88 and had previously closed at $93.33.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

