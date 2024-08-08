iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

