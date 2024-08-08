iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.55% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 434,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

