iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EFG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. 326,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.