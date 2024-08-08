iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EFV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 1,058,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

