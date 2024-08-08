iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Raised by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 2.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.