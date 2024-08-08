iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 3,401,311 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

