iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 342,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

