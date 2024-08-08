IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as £168.60 ($215.46) and last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 79578984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.10 ($2.20).

Specifically, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,086.26). In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,667,731.63). Also, insider Francois Pauly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,086.26). 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IWG Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.38, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

IWG Cuts Dividend

About IWG

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. IWG's payout ratio is -952.38%.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

