J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 834,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,590. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

