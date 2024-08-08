J Mariner Kemper Sells 124 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $11,812.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,557,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

