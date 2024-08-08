Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.61.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,682. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

