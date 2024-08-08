Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.55.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 790,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,557. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

