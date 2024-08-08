James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRVR remained flat at $7.36 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $278.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

