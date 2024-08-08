Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

