JELD-WEN’s (JELD) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

