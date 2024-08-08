JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at UBS Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

FROG traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

