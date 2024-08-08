Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 106,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 410,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

