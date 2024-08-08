Jito (JTO) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $315.41 million and approximately $98.44 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,414,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.63530717 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $100,289,156.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

